Pullman’s preliminary budget gets first hearing tonight

PULLMAN — Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson will present his 2021-22 budget message during tonight’s Pullman City Council meeting.
The document includes preliminary revenues and expenditures for calendar years 2021 and 2022. Projected expenditures in both years exceed projected revenues, meaning the city would need to pull more than $4 million out of reserves to balance the budget.
That would still leave Pullman with about $4.1 million in reserves, or nearly two months operating expenditures.
The preliminary budget can be found online, at www.pullman-wa.gov. Click on the “Finance and Administrative Services” link, and then the “Biennial Budget” tab.
Proposed general fund expenditures for 2021 are $24.64 million, which is a $710,000, or 3 percent, decrease over the original 2020 budget. That would increase to $25.28 million in 2022.
Projected revenues for both years are slightly more than $2 million less than the projected expenditures.
“I’d consider the 2021 revenue projection to be optimistically realistic, and the 2022 projection to be pessimistically realistic,” said Finance Director and Interim City Administrator Mike Urban.
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on everything from sales tax revenue to enrollment at Washington State University make it extremely “challenging” to predict how much revenue the city will collect next year, Urban said.
That will likely be a topic of conversation Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, when the council holds budget work sessions with various city departments.
A public hearing on the 2021-22 budget is scheduled for Nov. 17; the annual property tax levies will also be set at that time. The council will approve a final budget in December.
Tonight’s meeting will start at 7 and will take place virtually. It will be televised on Pullman’s YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA/videos.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.