PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department will play host to the third annual Aerial Adventure Day celebration in Kruegel Park on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes displays and demonstrations of drones and radio-controlled aircraft. FPV Palouse will conduct drone races in the park, and the Palouse Region RC Flyers will fly a variety of radio-controlled aircraft.

The Pullman Police Department will also have drones available for children to fly, as well as educational material and resources to help recreational fliers comply with local laws.

Tags

Recommended for you