PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department will play host to the third annual Aerial Adventure Day celebration in Kruegel Park on Saturday.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes displays and demonstrations of drones and radio-controlled aircraft. FPV Palouse will conduct drone races in the park, and the Palouse Region RC Flyers will fly a variety of radio-controlled aircraft.
The Pullman Police Department will also have drones available for children to fly, as well as educational material and resources to help recreational fliers comply with local laws.