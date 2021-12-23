The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Pullman residents Tuesday night for allegedly shooting from their car at another vehicle that was carrying two small children.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jamil Fields and 24-year-old Janine Ludwig late that night after Washington State University Police officers located their vehicle on Airport Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers. Both made initial appearances Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court, where Fields was charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Ludwig was charged with drive-by shooting and reckless driving.
According to the news release, law enforcement received a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday about an aggressive driving incident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and Davis Way near Pullman. Shortly after that call, a second person called 911 to report being shot at by a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities were able to quickly make contact with the alleged victim, who was driving with his family. They obtained a description of the vehicle and its occupants, which led WSU police to the suspects. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, in which they allegedly located two firearms, one of which was consistent with the type and caliber of firearm believed to be used in the shooting. No injuries were reported.