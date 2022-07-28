PULLMAN — Staff at Pullman Regional Hospital said at a Wednesday news conference that many of the items in the hospital’s $45 million expansion plan are necessary to maintain basic services including the emergency department.

The expansion, funded partially by a $27.5 million bond commissioners approved for the Nov. 8 ballot Tuesday, would include growing the emergency department by 50% to 60%, bringing more services onto the central campus, additional space for sleep study and labs, and additions of several specialty services.

