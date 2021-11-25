Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxing district will continue to only include Pullman city limits after an annexation proposition failed in the Nov. 2 election.
The hospital asked voters to consider expanding the hospital’s taxing district boundaries to coincide with the Pullman School District boundaries. This decision was based on feedback from the community in 2019 when PRH tried to pass a bond campaign.
The expansion would have included approximately 1,670 voters in the Pullman School District boundary who were not in the hospital’s current taxing district. Only those 1,670 voters were eligible to vote on the ballot measure and 53.7 percent of them voted no.
According to a statement from PRH, if the measure had passed, property owners would have assumed a tax obligation of 30 cents per $1,000 assessed value, for the hospital’s Maintenance and Operations levy which was approved by voters in 2013. This is $30 a year for every $100,000 in assessed value, and is the same rate as property owners in the current hospital district.
In other news, Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners Jeff Elbracht and Tricia Grantham will retain their seats on the hospital board. Grantham defeated Reid West and Elbracht ran unopposed.