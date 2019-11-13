COLFAX — As the Whitman County Auditor’s Office counts the remaining ballots, Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond continues to be failing by a slim margin as of Tuesday evening.
Proposition 1, the bond for the hospital, is receiving 59.66 percent approval from voters, but needs 60 percent to pass. A total of 4,202 ballots have been counted, which is above the minimum 3,745 it needs to be certified.
The Whitman County Elections website indicates 10,001 ballots have been tallied countywide, with an estimated 450 ballots left. The next count is scheduled for Monday.
The bond, if passed, will fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.
In the Pullman city government races, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading over their respective opponents in the only two contested city council seats.
The incumbent Parks (1,342 votes) is leading Chris Johnson (1,227) in Ward 1 with 52 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll (1,930 votes) is leading Francis Benjamin (1,806) with 51.3 percent of the vote.
In the only contested Palouse School District Board race, Rachel Handley-Chartrand leads Jerry Neumann, 268 votes to 217.