PULLMAN — The possibility of creating a sales tax-funded transportation benefit district to address a growing pavement preservation backlog earned a generally favorable reaction Tuesday from the Pullman City Council.
A benefit district would operate similarly to Pullman’s Metropolitan Park District, which pays for maintenance and improvements to city parks.
However, where the park district is funded through a voter-approved property tax levy, a transportation benefit district could be funded through a 0.2 percent voter-approved increase in the local sales tax.
Alternatively, the district could boost vehicle licensing fees by up to $20 without voter approval.
Pullman City Administrator Mike Urban noted the revenue raised by a transportation benefit district could be used for a variety of projects, including the proposed southside highway bypass.
It could also help the city get ahead on its pavement preservation efforts. A recent study found that Pullman was slowly losing ground in that arena, despite spending about $930,000 per year on roads.
A 0.2 percent increase in the sales tax would raise about $800,000 per year. By contrast, Urban estimated a $20 increase in vehicle registration fees would raise about $160,000 per year.
To create a transportation benefit district, he said, the city would need to hold a public hearing and then adopt an ordinance spelling out the boundaries and purpose of the district.
“The boundaries and activities of the district couldn’t be changed or expanded without revisiting that process,” Urban said.
State law also requires the districts to distribute an annual report detailing revenues and expenditures and the status of any projects.
Urban noted there are about 111 transportation benefit districts in Washington. That includes Clarkston, Dayton, Waitsburg and Walla Walla.
Several council members said the city needs to do something to generate more transportation revenue. However, there was some debate on whether the $20 vehicle licensing fee was a better option than the 0.2 percent sales tax increase.
Urban said he’ll try to get a firmer estimate on how many cars are registered in Pullman before the council decides whether to move forward with a public hearing.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
Approved a one-year lease agreement allowing Whitman County to use a portion of the old City Hall building while the county courthouse is being renovated.
The lease cost is $3,650 per month.
Approved the first update in the city’s comprehensive plan since 1999.
The plan provides a general blueprint for commercial and residential growth over the next 40 years, both within the city limits and in the designated urban growth area outside the city.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.