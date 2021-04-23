PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday reminded people to report any sexual harassment or assault after its staff heard about possible threats on social media declaring Saturday as “rape day.”
Chief Gary Jenkins said Thursday that rumors about “rape day” originated from the app TikTok and have been reported on by the national media.
In response, the Pullman Police Department posted tips on Facebook about ways people can stay safe.
For example, police recommend anyone walking alone after dark should let others know where they are going and when they should arrive. People should also park in well-lit areas, keep their doors locked at home and be wary of unknown or unexpected visitors.
Advice was also offered on how to keep other community members safe.
“If you are concerned that someone you know may carry out an act of violence, contact law enforcement right away. One phone call may make all the difference,” according to the tips listed.