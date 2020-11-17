This week is National Drone Safety Awareness Week, which is set aside to encourage all drone operators to fly safely, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said in a news release.
There are no pilot requirements to fly a drone. Drone aircraft must be between 8.8 ounces and 55 pounds and must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration at faadronezone.faa.gov.
Drone operating rules include operators should always yield right of way to manned aircraft, keep aircraft in sight, fly under 400 feet, never fly over crowds, events or emergency scenes, Jenkins said.
Drone location requirements include not being allowed to operate within 5 miles of an airport without proper notification via the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability, or LAANC. The city of Pullman city limits is entirely within 5 miles of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. LAANC notification can be accomplished through several websites and phone applications.
B$UFLY is the FAA’s smartphone app, which allows users to find out whether it is safe and legal to fly in their current location or planned location. The app is available for download on Apple or Android devices, Jenkins said.
UAV Forecast provides weather reports, visibility, no fly zones and other important flight hazards in a simple graph, Jenkins said.
The Pullman Police Department website has more information available at www.pullman-wa.gov/police, and then the user should select Resident and Visitor Information, Jenkins said.