PULLMAN — Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week begins Sunday and goes through April 18, Pullman police Chief Gary Jenkins said in a news release.
The week endorsed by the National Animal Care and Control Association celebrates and promotes professionalism among animal care and control professionals across the nation, Jenkins said.
The Pullman Police Department employs four full-time code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement Supervisor Elizabeth Oje and code enforcement officers Jericho Dahlin, Arri Ponds and Sam Sorem responded to about 1,290 calls for animal-related services in 2019, Jenkins said.
“These officers protect and educate the public and work tirelessly to protect the welfare of local animals,” Jenkins said.
The Pullman Police Department works with the Whitman County Humane Society as they provide essential rescue, shelter and adoption services.
“The Pullman Police Department is honored to work with the Whitman County Humane Society, and we thank them for their contributions to our community,” Jenkins said.