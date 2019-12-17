PULLMAN — Pullman has experienced eight collisions in the past 10 days involving a car and a pedestrian, a marked increase from the city’s average of one per week.
The sudden rise prompted the Pullman Police Department to carry out emphasis patrols on three crosswalks Monday in downtown Pullman.
Detective Heidi Lambley, dressed in plain clothes, strolled back and forth across the crosswalk on Main and Paradise streets to see if drivers stopped for her to cross.
Almost immediately, one driver was pulled over for failing to yield, which can lead to a ticket.
PPD Officer Chris Engle said Washington law states on a one-way street, such as Paradise Street, drivers in all lanes must yield to a pedestrian in the roadway.
On a road with two lanes of travel, a driver must yield until the pedestrian is on the opposite side of the center line.
Engle was quick to concede how complicated this may seem to drivers.
“That’s really confusing and so what we just try to encourage people is to go ahead and yield to pedestrians if they’re in the road, period,” he said.
After they were done patrolling Paradise and Main streets, police turned their attention Monday to patrolling the crosswalk at South Grand Avenue and Blain Street, and at North Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
“This is a high priority for the police department because we do want to encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation, such as bicycle and walking, but we need to make sure that everybody is safe using the roadway when they do,” Engle said.
Engle said police may do more emphasis patrols this week depending on how successful police were in finding violations Monday. He said they will also watch for other dangerous behavior, such as speeding and aggressive driving.
Engle said when there is more pedestrian foot traffic in town after the holidays, police will target pedestrians violating the law.
