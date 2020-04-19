PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is recognizing its three volunteer officers as National Volunteer Week kicks off today.
Volunteer Police Officer Dennis Pratt, Patrol Officer Jeff Gordon and Chaplain Matt McNelly donated 1,481 volunteer hours to the department in 2019, a news release said.
“The Pullman Police Department is fortunate to have dedicated, professional volunteer personnel who generously contribute their time and talents to ensure the safety and well-being of our Pullman community,” police Chief Gary Jenkins said.
Pratt has been an active volunteer in the department since 2010. In his volunteer role, Pratt assists with vehicle and bicycle patrols. He also provides public programming and gives presentations to the community. Pratt is also a part of the Whitman County Regional SWAT team. Last year, Pratt gave the department 931 hours of unpaid volunteer work.
Gordon has been a volunteer patrol officer since November 2018 and completed Reserve Academy in June 2019. Last year, Gordon donated 468 hours of unpaid time to the department.
McNelly has served as the Pullman police chaplain since 2010. McNelly is a volunteer resource for the community, police officers, support staff and families. He provides emotional and spiritual support through various types of counseling, assists with death notifications and provides support to crime victims and their families. He volunteered 62 hours in 2019.
“We are grateful for their selfless contributions and dedicated service to our Pullman community,” Jenkins said.