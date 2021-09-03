PULLMAN — Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced Thursday he has agreed to postpone his retirement and stay on as chief for one more year.
The decision came after community members, city department heads, outside agencies and members of law enforcement interviewed three candidates for the chief position.
According to a Pullman news release, “there was a wide range of opinions regarding the qualifications of the candidates, suitability for this community, and ability to lead the Pullman Police Department at this stage of their careers.”
Jenkins, who announced on June 3 his intention to retire at some point this year, said he discussed his decision with his wife, Mayor Glenn Johnson and City Administrator Mike Urban, and decided to remain chief for at least another year.
The news release said Jenkins admitted to questioning his decision to retire now.
Jenkins has publicly shared his concerns about uncertainty in the law enforcement community at this time with new police reform laws enacted by the Washington Legislature. That uncertainty was also echoed by the three candidates during their interviews. State law enforcement agencies are awaiting the attorney general’s interpretation of some of the new laws for additional clarification.
Jenkins has served Pullman since 2010 and has been in law enforcement for 47 years.
“We are grateful for the leadership Jenkins has given us this past decade and how he has made himself available to our residents during national police incidents and controversies,” Johnson said in a statement. “Changing his retirement plans to help the city and the department during this challenging time is just another example of why he is such an outstanding and admired leader.”