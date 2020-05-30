Pullman police chief says department is ‘disgusted’ by actions of Minneapolis officer

PULLMAN — Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins issued a statement Friday that said his department is “disgusted” by the actions of the Minneapolis police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd.
“Every officer in our police department, and throughout the country, should be disgusted by what has occurred in Minneapolis,” Jenkins said in a written news release. “Not only are we disgusted by the actions of the officer directly responsible for the death of Mr. Floyd, but also by the lack of intervention by the other officers who, by simply standing by, were complicit in his death.”
Derek Chauvin, the officer shown in videos with his knee on the neck of Floyd, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder.
Jenkins said those complicit in incidents like this should be held accountable. He said those in the Pullman community who support police departments can still support the police without supporting the actions of the Minneapolis officers.
“Police brutality is not law enforcement,” Jenkins wrote. “Any officer who abuses their power, or who stands by and allows it to happen, does not deserve to wear the badge. What is depicted in this video is not representative of who we are as law enforcement professionals.”
He said local police actively seek training to help prepare for safe management of these types of situations.
“The core values of the Pullman Police Department are integrity, dedication, courage, trust, and respect,” he wrote. “Any conduct that is inconsistent with these values undermines the trust that the public places in us.”