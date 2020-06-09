Pullman police are working to address community members’ questions and concerns in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said.
“The Pullman Police Department understands the importance of culture, training and accountability in addressing and preventing systemic racism and other forms of discrimination within law enforcement agencies and the communities that we have sworn to protect,” Jenkins said.
“Words are not enough. Condemnation of unacceptable conduct by law enforcement officers is not enough,” he wrote in a letter to the community Monday. “Law enforcement leaders must take a stand and take action.”
Jenkins’ letter addresses concerns citizens have raised about what his department is doing to prevent a tragedy like Floyd’s killing from happening in Pullman and what policies and protocols police have in place that ensure Pullman police treat everyone with respect and dignity.
“I will continue to hire officers who are predisposed to protect and preserve life in a manner that recognizes and respects the dignity of all persons,” Jenkins said. “I am reiterating to our officers the importance of our commitment, if at all possible, to use no force in order to further our mission of ‘Policing Our Community with Compassion and Professionalism.’ If force is necessary, it must be used reasonably.”
Jenkins also shared the Pullman Police Department’s Accountability-Culture-Policies-Training-Use of Force document that was prepared this month and discusses body-worn cameras, complaints, 21st Century Policing, Impact on Police Officer Conduct, Police Advisory Committee, multicultural student leaders, collaboration with the ACLU, social media, ride-alongs, police training basics, de-escalation training, cultural competency and implicit bias training, and other trainings and use of force.
The letter and document can be viewed at www.pullman-wa.gov/government/departments/police_department/news___statistics/chief_of_police_addresses_community_in_open_letter.