PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Advisory Committee will host a virtual summit Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. that will focus on policing and public safety practices specific to Pullman, including the Washington State University campus community.
Officials hope to better identify local issues and opportunities for improvement within the law enforcement agencies that serve the Pullman community, a news release said.
The summit’s goal is to create action items, which can be measured and addressed in a timely manner, and to document a diverse range of voices in understanding public safety concerns and opportunities for creative problem-solving, the release said.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins and WSU Police Chief Bill Gardner will provide information regarding policies, procedures, training and initiatives already in place at their agencies.
Attendees will be invited to participate in breakout rooms for further discussion on public safety issues and possible solutions within the community.
Registration is required for the event and must be completed online by Nov. 2. All are welcome to participate. Registration, information and an anonymous submission form are available online by clicking on “Reimagining Public Safety in Pullman Virtual Summit” at www.pullman-wa.gov/police.