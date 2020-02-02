The Pullman Police Department took time Wednesday to honor two officers with its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Humanitarian and Lifesaving awards.
Officer Don Heroff was named the 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Officer Brian Chamberlin was given the 2019 Humanitarian and Lifesaving awards at a Pullman police ceremony.
Humanitarian and Lifesaving awards
“There is no question that Officer Brian Chamberlin likely saved a life that day,” Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said, recalling a suicidal man Chamberlin talked to on the phone for three hours. Chamberlin crossed the state line into Idaho to resolve the situation in a remote area in Latah County.
On Jan. 19, 2019, Chamberlin was assigned a call from a suicidal man. The man left a message that it was “too late,” and said “goodbye.” Chamberlin called the man over and over again as the man continually hung up on him. On Chamberlin’s 19th call, the man finally began talking to him, but told Chamberlin “he was committed to killing himself,” Jenkins recounted.
Chamberlin, a trained crisis negotiator, kept the man on the phone and eventually persuaded the man to reconsider his decision, Jenkins said.
The man told Chamberlin he was in a remote location in Idaho, so Chamberlin coordinated with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. Latah sheriff’s deputies located the man’s car, but not the man. Chamberlin asked the man if he would walk to his car and meet the deputies, but the man said he would only trust Chamberlin for a meeting, Jenkins said.
Chamberlin drove to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the scene by a deputy while staying on the phone with the man, who he persuaded to give him GPS coordinates. The man could see deputies approaching where he was and Chamberlin gave the man specific instructions about how to surrender in order to ensure the man’s and the deputies’ safety, Jenkins said.
The man was detained and deputies found a handgun and ammunition on the man. Medics treated the man for hypothermia and dehydration.
“This is just one example of Officer Chamberlin’s dedication to helping people in distress. He possesses an extremely high amount of empathy,” Jenkins said. “He has a natural ability to connect with people who are suffering, and is often asked for by name by those he has helped in the past.”
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award
Heroff was nominated for the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award by Jenkins, who cited Heroff’s “significant contributions to the Pullman Police Department and the Pullman community, and his embodiment of our core values of integrity, dedication, courage, trust and respect.”
Heroff joined the department in 1999 and is now one of its most senior officers. The department has relied on Heroff’s leadership, both informally and when Heroff has acted as the officer in charge, Jenkins said.
All Pullman police sergeants have been replaced through attrition over the past two years, Jenkins said.
“Officer Heroff has been extremely helpful in making the transition a smooth and successful one,” Jenkins said. “His depth and breadth of experience allows him to recognize small problems that have the potential to grow into complex problems, and to prevent that from happening.”
Heroff utilizes a problem-solving approach to help citizens in Pullman, Jenkins said.
“He often spends time to offer perspective to people who are having a difficult time dealing with problems in their lives,” Jenkins said. “Officer Heroff understands that sometimes listening to someone or offering insight, while less likely to reflect positively in a statistical way, offers a more effective long-term solution than taking enforcement action.”
Heroff’s approach exemplifies the Pullman Police Department mission statement “policing our community with compassion and professionalism,” Jenkins said.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Heroff was assigned the officer in charge when a suspect in a domestic dispute threatened his family with a firearm. The rapidly evolving situation required coordination between several officers. Heroff was the incident commander on the scene and called in the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team and hostage negotiators from Pullman and Moscow police departments, Jenkins said.
“Officer Heroff had to make split-second decisions with regard to a complex scene that involved 28 police personnel, and which lasted more than six hours,” Jenkins said. “His performance was exemplary, ultimately leading to a peaceful outcome.”
