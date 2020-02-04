A Pullman man could spend life in prison and be fined as much as $50,000 if he is convicted on felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Juan P. Soto, 25, faces the enhanced sentence because the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has tagged Soto as a persistent violator.
Possession of methamphetamine normally carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon normally carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Soto was convicted of false imprisonment and second-degree burglary in February 2017 in Ventura County, Calif., court documents said.
Idaho law allows the persistent violator sentence enhancement to be enforced on a person’s third felony conviction. It carries a minimum sentence of five years and may extend to a life sentence.
During a traffic stop at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Soto’s gold Honda Accord was searched by law enforcement on U.S. Highway 95 near the Clearwater River Casino. Police allege they found an olive-colored Keltec handgun with the serial number filed off underneath the driver’s seat, court documents said.
While being taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, Soto allegedly told the deputy he had methamphetamine in his shoe, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set Soto’s bond at $5,000.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 12.