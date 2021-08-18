The city of Pullman announced Tuesday that face masks will be required in all indoor public spaces at municipal facilities, because of the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.
The announcement came the same day two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Latah County. Those who died were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s.
Pullman’s mask policy takes effect immediately. It applies to all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a city news release.
Facilities affected by the new order include the City Hall lobby and council chambers, Neill Public Library, the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, the Pullman Police Department lobby and the Pullman Senior Center.
The Pullman Fire Department announced on its Facebook page this week that all in-person public access to the fire stations is now prohibited.
“This is a necessary caution to protect our members’ health and wellness,” the department said in a statement.
It assured that emergency services have not been affected in any way by the virus. However, all administrative service requests and inspections should be arranged by phone or email.
Besides the two deaths reported Tuesday, Latah County also added 29 new cases, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Nez Perce County added 17 cases, Idaho County had 11, and Clearwater and Lewis counties registered five apiece.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County had 24 new cases, Asotin County added 12 and Garfield County tallied five. Asotin County also reported a 14-day count of 176 cases, seven current hospitalizations and 47 breakthrough cases since July 1, which includes 36 in August.
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available to students, faculty and staff on the Lewis-Clark State College campus starting this week.
Courtesy of CHAS Health, the mobile clinics will take place Friday from 1:30-4 p.m., Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sept. 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the college’s fountain area. The clinics are not open to the general public.
Appointments are not required. While a news release about the clinics asks people to bring an insurance card, the vaccine is free and those without insurance are also eligible.
CHAS Health is a nonprofit health center providing medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services to individuals in the Inland Northwest, including its clinics in Lewiston and Clarkston.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District is also hosting a vaccination clinic at LCSC on Sept. 3 at 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Activity Center West, Room 122. That clinic is not open to the general public.