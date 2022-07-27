PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to present voters with a $27.5 million bond to help fund hospital expansion at a meeting Tuesday night.

The bond, which voters in the hospital’s taxing district will consider during the Nov. 8 general election, would help fund a $45 million expansion and remodel project. The timeline for the bond is yet to be decided, but could be spread anywhere from 20 to 30 years.

