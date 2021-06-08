Pullman Regional Hospital announced Monday it will transform its testing and triage center for COVID-19 to as-needed testing for people who don’t have symptoms of the illness.
The transition will begin Saturday.
People who do not show COVID-19 symptoms but who need a test for travel, work or a medical procedure may contact the hospital at (509) 336-7359 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. A doctor’s order is not required. Results will be available within 72 hours and cost for the procedure is $129.
Testing as-needed for patients in the care of the hospital will continue as before.
If people have an order from their medical provider, the hospital will furnish a self-collection kit and offer instructions on how to perform a nasal swab. Most insurance providers cover the costs of tests ordered by medical providers.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 32 new COVID-19 infections since Friday and no new deaths. Lewis County had 10 new cases, Clearwater County had three, Idaho County added seven, Latah County had four and Nez Perce County reported eight.
Asotin County had no new cases over the weekend and has a 14-day count of nine. Whitman County reported two new positive tests and no new deaths. Garfield County did not update its website.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is providing a temporary allowance to licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.
The “Joints for Jabs” program began Monday and will expire July 12. The program received approval after the board received multiple requests from cannabis retailers to promote state vaccination efforts.
Some restrictions apply, including participating cannabis retailers may provide a pre-roll joint and no other product as part of this allowance. Any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location. And only one complimentary joint may be provided to a customer who receives a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the event.
