The community will have the chance to learn more about Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion and remodeling project next week.
PRH will host a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-off event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunnyside Park Pavilion. PRH has been working on revamping its patient care services through an expansion and remodeling project. The project will add and renovate about 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $45 million, according to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting.
The public event will give visitors the opportunity to meet physicians and learn about improvements being made at the facility. Physicians and community leaders including Edwin Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon; Stephanie Fosback, a primary care physician; and Mike Heston, fire chief at the Pullman Fire Department, will present at the event.
“It’s important for folks to come and see physicians in person who will talk about something they care about,” said Rueben Mayes, chief development and external relations officer at the hospital and volunteer for the event.
Mayes said in order for a growing hospital to recruit and retain physicians, and have caregivers provide ongoing imaging services and testing services, the hospital needs to have more space. He added that the wake of COVID-19 has created a unique opportunity to talk about health care.
“(People) will really understand what the opportunity is,” Mayes said. “When you’re someone in the community, you’ll see this is going to benefit you. Having a representation not only of physician leadership, but also business leaders is a chance to hear different points from individuals that will make a difference (as opposed to) getting a brochure or going to a website.”
The event will also give community members opportunities to volunteer and become a part of the process. Mayes said people can participate in a volunteer act by putting signs in their yard or canvassing to provide testimonials.