PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital announced Tuesday it will delay the start of its family medicine residency program another year.
The hospital originally planned to welcome residents into its Washington State University College of Medicine Family Medicine Residency program in summer of 2022. Now, it has pushed that date to 2023.
Dr. Steve Hall, the residency program director, outlined several reasons for this delay in an email shared with the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
According to Hall, PRH’s pediatric admissions dropped by more than 75 percent from 2019 to 2020.
“We are now pursuing an external rotation to give the residents a higher volume (of) inpatient pediatric experience,” Hall wrote.
The residency clinic construction will be completed in or around May 2022. Hall wrote that by waiting an additional year to welcome residents, the hospital “can get the clinic up and running well in advance of the residents’ arrival.”
Having a separate clinic was a requirement for the program’s accreditation, which was finalized in May.
COVID-19 has also complicated the matter. Hall wrote that this year’s recruitment will be fully virtual because of the pandemic.
“We are hopeful that by next year we can include some in-person elements so applicants can get a full picture of the Pullman community, which we believe will benefit us when they are making their rank lists,” Hall wrote.
Physicians who have graduated from medical school at accredited institutions will be eligible to apply for the three-year residency program that will accept three doctors a year and have a maximum capacity of nine.