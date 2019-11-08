Updated election results from Asotin and Whitman counties on Thursday didn’t change the standings in any contested races.

Whitman County tallied another 1,409 ballots, bringing its total to 8,149, or a 32.6 percent turnout. An estimated 1,000 ballots remain, with the next update scheduled for tonight. Final results will be certified Nov. 26.

After Thursday’s update, Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond proposal was just short of the threshold needed to pass. The measure now has 2,186 votes in support, or 59.6 percent, compared to 1,482 votes and 40.4 percent in opposition. In order to pass, it needs a 60 percent approval rate, with at least 3,745 total ballots cast. It’s just shy of the percent threshold, and needs another 77 ballots to meet the total ballot requirement.

The total ballot count for Asotin County wasn’t immediately available late Thursday, because of difficulties with the online reporting system. However, Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay provided the updated figures.

Here are the up-to-date results:

Asotin County

County jail sales tax increase

Approve — 4,313 votes, 68 percent

Reject — 2,045 votes, 32 percent

Asotin mayor

Dwayne Paris — 296 votes, 80 percent

Jeff Miner — 73 votes, 20 percent

Asotin City Council 3

Steve Cowdrey — 216 votes, 58 percent

Eric Heier — 157 votes, 42 percent

Clarkston mayor

Monika Lawrence — 826 votes, 60 percent

Richard Hayward — 532 votes, 39 percent

Clarkston City Council 6

Belinda Larsen — 812 votes, 69 percent

Nick Kampf — 352 votes, 30 percent

Clarkston EMS levy

Approve — 1,028 votes, 71 percent

Reject — 386, 27 percent

Whitman County

County road levy increase

Approve — 1,010 votes, 54 percent

Reject — 867 votes, 46 percent

Colfax City Council 4

Mark Mackleit — 449 votes, 75 percent

Andrew Stewart — 146 votes, 25 percent

Colfax City Council 5

Ben Miller — 322 votes, 56 percent

Sarina Roberts — 249 votes, 43 percent

Colfax City Council 6

Jim Kackman — 470 votes, 79 percent

Dominic Villareal — 123 votes, 21 percent

Colfax City Council 7

Thomas Huntwork — 319 votes, 54 percent

Jeremiah “JW” Roberts — 272 votes, 46 percent

Palouse City Council 5

Travis Tonn — 107 votes, 50 percent

William Perry — 101 votes, 48 percent

Palouse School District 3

Rachel Handley-Chartrand — 205 votes, 53 percent

Jerry Neumann — 178 votes, 46 percent

Pullman City Council 4

Ann Parks — 1,202 votes, 52 percent

Chris Johnson — 1,083 votes, 47 percent

Pullman City Council 6

Eileen “Mac” Macoll — 1,713 votes, 52 percent

Francis Benjamin — 1,590 votes, 48 percent

Pullman School District 1

Susan Weed — 2,297 votes, 60 percent

Beth Ficklin — 1,489 votes, 39 percent

Uniontown Town Council 1

Mike Shore — 61 votes, 66 percent

John Jacobs — 31 votes, 33 percent

Uniontown Town Council 4

Jack Espy — 45 votes, 50 percent

Jonathan Musson — 43 votes, 48 percent

Uniontown Town Council 5

Sam Kimble — 57 votes, 63 percent

Ray Heitstuman — 32 votes, 35 percent

Results for all local elections, including uncontested races, can be found online at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/asotin, or www.results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/whitman.

