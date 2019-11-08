Updated election results from Asotin and Whitman counties on Thursday didn’t change the standings in any contested races.
Whitman County tallied another 1,409 ballots, bringing its total to 8,149, or a 32.6 percent turnout. An estimated 1,000 ballots remain, with the next update scheduled for tonight. Final results will be certified Nov. 26.
After Thursday’s update, Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond proposal was just short of the threshold needed to pass. The measure now has 2,186 votes in support, or 59.6 percent, compared to 1,482 votes and 40.4 percent in opposition. In order to pass, it needs a 60 percent approval rate, with at least 3,745 total ballots cast. It’s just shy of the percent threshold, and needs another 77 ballots to meet the total ballot requirement.
The total ballot count for Asotin County wasn’t immediately available late Thursday, because of difficulties with the online reporting system. However, Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay provided the updated figures.
Here are the up-to-date results:
Asotin County
County jail sales tax increase
Approve — 4,313 votes, 68 percent
Reject — 2,045 votes, 32 percent
Asotin mayor
Dwayne Paris — 296 votes, 80 percent
Jeff Miner — 73 votes, 20 percent
Asotin City Council 3
Steve Cowdrey — 216 votes, 58 percent
Eric Heier — 157 votes, 42 percent
Clarkston mayor
Monika Lawrence — 826 votes, 60 percent
Richard Hayward — 532 votes, 39 percent
Clarkston City Council 6
Belinda Larsen — 812 votes, 69 percent
Nick Kampf — 352 votes, 30 percent
Clarkston EMS levy
Approve — 1,028 votes, 71 percent
Reject — 386, 27 percent
Whitman County
County road levy increase
Approve — 1,010 votes, 54 percent
Reject — 867 votes, 46 percent
Colfax City Council 4
Mark Mackleit — 449 votes, 75 percent
Andrew Stewart — 146 votes, 25 percent
Colfax City Council 5
Ben Miller — 322 votes, 56 percent
Sarina Roberts — 249 votes, 43 percent
Colfax City Council 6
Jim Kackman — 470 votes, 79 percent
Dominic Villareal — 123 votes, 21 percent
Colfax City Council 7
Thomas Huntwork — 319 votes, 54 percent
Jeremiah “JW” Roberts — 272 votes, 46 percent
Palouse City Council 5
Travis Tonn — 107 votes, 50 percent
William Perry — 101 votes, 48 percent
Palouse School District 3
Rachel Handley-Chartrand — 205 votes, 53 percent
Jerry Neumann — 178 votes, 46 percent
Pullman City Council 4
Ann Parks — 1,202 votes, 52 percent
Chris Johnson — 1,083 votes, 47 percent
Pullman City Council 6
Eileen “Mac” Macoll — 1,713 votes, 52 percent
Francis Benjamin — 1,590 votes, 48 percent
Pullman School District 1
Susan Weed — 2,297 votes, 60 percent
Beth Ficklin — 1,489 votes, 39 percent
Uniontown Town Council 1
Mike Shore — 61 votes, 66 percent
John Jacobs — 31 votes, 33 percent
Uniontown Town Council 4
Jack Espy — 45 votes, 50 percent
Jonathan Musson — 43 votes, 48 percent
Uniontown Town Council 5
Sam Kimble — 57 votes, 63 percent
Ray Heitstuman — 32 votes, 35 percent
Results for all local elections, including uncontested races, can be found online at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/asotin, or www.results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/whitman.