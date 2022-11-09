Pullman hospital bond appears to be passing with 74% counted

Pullman Regional Hospital’s bond appears to have won taxpayer approval, with 73.6% of the ballots counted so far having been marked yes.
There were 1,804 yes votes compared to 648 no votes of the ballots counted Tuesday night. Whitman County election officials will provide another update this evening.
The proposed general obligation bond amounts to $27.5 million maturing over 30 years to finance improvements at the hospital, according to the Whitman Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet. Property owners will pay an estimated $76 per $100,000 in assessed value for this levy, and monthly taxes are projected to increase around $19 per $300,000 in assessed home value.
The proposed project would construct new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, carry out capital improvements and expand existing space for emergency, surgical, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services. Additional funding provided from this levy would support remodeling of the institution, covering about 80,000 square feet to relocate around 9,000 square feet of administrative services, remodel an estimated 17,000 square feet and add around 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to the hospital’s website.
The hospital’s expansion project is estimated to cost $45 million, including $10 million from reserves and borrowing from the institution, approximately $7.5 million from philanthropy and grants and $27.5 million provided by the taxpayer bond, according to the website.
The hospital showed its appreciation to Whitman County residents who supported the levy.
“We are so grateful to the Pullman community for their partnership and support. Thank you Pullman!” Hospital CEO Matt Forge said in an email. “Now, it is our responsibility to carry out this very necessary plan for growth and continue providing extraordinary care. Passing Prop 1 means we can take that crucial next step to provide even better access to premier healthcare.”
The Whitman County Commissioner District 3 race saw four-term incumbent Michael Largent leading with 3,769 votes, compared to 2,376 for John-Mark Mahnkey.
Largent, 63, is facing Mahnkey, 53, for the second time. They ran against each other for the same office in 2018.
Largent prefers the Republican Party and has served as a county commissioner for 16 years. Mahnkey prefers the Democratic Party and has past elected experience as vice chairperson of the Whitman County Democrats.
Of the many levies in smaller towns in Whitman County, only one had more no votes than yes votes on Tuesday night: Rosalia’s city street levy was rejected by 72 voters and approved by 62. The proposed levy would amount to $95,000 funding improvements to street lights, seal coating, shoulder work, capital improvements and additional equipment, according to the voter pamphlet. For this measure, property owners would pay $364 per $100,000 in assessed value if the levy passed.
Whitman County has 22,924 registered voters, and around 6,300 ballots were counted Tuesday, with an estimated 5,000 ballots left to count.
The Whitman County Auditor will provide an update at 5 p.m. today.
Updated election results, including additional rural levies, can be found at bit.ly/3zZPPTP.