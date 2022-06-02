Navtaj Singh, of Pullman, ended up tied for 32nd place at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday after being eliminated.
Singh incorrectly spelled “pterygiophore” in the sixth round. Throughout the day, the 11-year-old correctly spelled “lemniscus,” “ergate” and “toquilla” — and defined the word “palazzo,” a palace or other large imposing residence. More on the spelling bee and Singh’s time in competition is available at spellingbee.com/speller-summary/59.
Singh, a fifth grader at Sunnyside Elementary School in Pullman, was the winner for the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee, held March 12 in Lewiston. He won after spelling “mortadella,” a type of Italian sausage.
The Scripps National Spelling began Tuesday with preliminary rounds. The final will be at 5 p.m. PDT today on ION. The spelling bee is held in Washington, D.C.