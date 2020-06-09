Pullman officials will consider closing a lane of traffic along East Main Street for the next three to four months, to make room for some angled parking and a trio of mini pedestrian plazas.
The Pullman City Council is set to discuss the issue during tonight’s virtual council meeting and decide whether the proposal should get the go-ahead.
The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., will be streamed online via the city’s YouTube channel; people can also dial in by phone. Anyone wishing to provide public comment must sign up online by 5 p.m.
As presented by city staff, the proposed traffic plan would serve as a “pop-up demonstration” or trial run for some pedestrian-friendly features outlined in the Core Business District Master Plan, which was adopted in February.
The intent is to boost the economic vitality of the downtown by making it more attractive to pedestrians. Given the safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic, the move could also give businesses an opportunity to expand outdoor seating to meet social distancing requirements.
The plan includes a mix of lane closures, new back-in angled parking, a protected bike lane and converting a handful of parking spaces into temporary “parklets” where people can sit and enjoy the atmosphere.
Details on the proposal include:
Lane closures – East Main would be reduced from three lanes of traffic to two lanes between Paradise Street and Grand Avenue.
Given that Main Street is a state highway, the plan needs to be coordinated with the Washington State Department of Transportation. However, city staff said the state agency is supportive of the proposal.
Angled parking – What is now the southern or left-most lane of traffic would be converted to back-in angled parking lots. The stalls would be the normal 9 feet in width, but would only be 17 to 18 feet deep — closer to a compact parking spot than a full-size stall.
Two new handicapped parking stalls would also be added.
Bike lane – A line of jersey barriers would be installed to provide a protected bike lane along the south side of Main Street.
Parklets – At least one and possibly as many as three parklets or mini-plazas would be constructed along Main and Pine streets. A wooden or metal frame would raise the in-street parking area to the height of the adjacent sidewalk; furniture and plantings would be added for pedestrian appeal. The city staff is also proposing to add outdoor furniture to the High Street plaza area near the Grand Avenue intersection.
If the pilot project is successful and meets with public approval, the city could also allow Main Street businesses to construct private “streateries” or areas for outside dining.
Cost – A staff memo provided for tonight’s council meeting estimates the total cost of the project at $2,000 to $5,000. However, the city is also requesting a grant of up to $17,500 from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee to pay for construction of the parklets. The committee receives a portion of the state lodging tax paid at local hotels.
Timing – If the council gives the go-ahead, the Main Street lane closure could be implemented in a few weeks. The parklet construction would take longer, but would likely be in place by July.
The demonstration project would end in late September or early October. The parklets would be removed and stored for future use, and the council could then determine if it wanted the traffic and parking changes should be permanent.
A link to the city’s YouTube channel, as well as the online sign-up form to provide public comment, can be found on the Pullman website, at www.pullman-wa.gov, under the “Mayor and City Council” tab.
Those who wish to listen to tonight’s council meeting by phone can dial (623) 404-9000.
In other business tonight, the council will consider a contract with the Washington Department of Commerce that would allow Pullman Finance and Administration Director Mike Urban to access upward of $1.03 million in federal funding for coronavirus-related expenses.
The local funding was part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress approved in March. It can be used for coronavirus-related expenses incurred between March 1 and Oct. 31, but can’t be used to replace any decreases in tax collections stemming from the pandemic.
