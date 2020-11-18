PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved nearly $9.65 million in fiscal 2021 property tax levies Tuesday, following a brief public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 budget.
The combined regular, emergency medical services and metropolitan park district levies will cover about 39 percent of the $24.64 million in proposed general fund expenditures in the preliminary 2021 budget.
Finance Director Mike Urban said the combined levy rates amount to about $3.95 per $1,000 in assessed value. However, that doesn’t include an estimated 50 cents per $1,000 for the general obligation bond voters approved in 2018.
Altogether, the 2021 levy rate should be about the same as Pullman’s 2020 levy of $4.451 per $1,000 in assessed value.
The levy revenue includes $1.04 million needed to pay for the 2018 bond measure, as well as $258,808 in new construction, improvements and annexations. The base levies also include a 1 percent, or $82,624, increase over the 2020 property tax revenues.
State law caps the annual growth in property tax revenues at the lesser of 1 percent or the rate of inflation, as measured by the implicit price deflator. The price deflator this year is only 0.602 percent; however, smaller municipalities can still levy the maximum 1 percent increase if they issue a declaration of substantial need.
The council passed such a declaration Tuesday, saying it would be “unable to meet the essential budgetary needs of the city” if it levied less than the full 1 percent increase.
The difference between a 1 percent increase and the 0.602 percent implicit price deflator this year is about $33,000 in total property tax revenue. Urban said that works out to about $4.02 in tax on a $250,000 home.
Only two people spoke during the budget hearing; they both requested that the city add lighting at the Sunnyside Park pickleball courts, and consider converting the Sunnyside tennis courts into additional pickleball courts.
The council is scheduled to approve the proposed budget during its Dec. 1 meeting. As initially presented, it includes $24.64 million in general fund expenditures next year — a decrease of 3 percent or $710,000 from the original 2020 budget — as well as $25.28 million in proposed expenditures in 2022.
Expenditures exceed projected revenues by about $2 million each year. By the end of fiscal 2022, Pullman’s cash reserves would drop to about $4.1 million, which is just shy of two month’s worth of operating expenses.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.