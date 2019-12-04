PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council accepted a one-year deal with Whitman County on Tuesday that will keep District Court services at city hall through 2020.
The agreement, which the county commissioners approved in November, will cost the city $450,000. That covers all misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor prosecution costs, indigent defense, adjudication and incarceration costs. District Court will also continue to meet at city hall two days per week.
The contract cost represents a 30 percent increase over the amount Pullman previously paid; however, it’s less than the $488,000 the county estimates it actually costs to provide the services. It’s the first price hike since at least 2012.
In other action, the council:
Approved the 2020 fee schedule for the Parks and Recreation Department. The updated schedule includes a number of relatively small rate hikes and new fees, driven in part by increases in Washington’s minimum wage.
Heard a presentation from Pullman School Superintendent Bob Maxwell regarding the $15 million construction bond the district plans to submit to voters in February. If approved, the funding would pay for a major renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School, as well as HVAC system upgrades at three elementary schools. The district will also ask voters to approve two replacement levies, totaling $5.5 million.
Gave the go-ahead to include a 2 percent cost of living adjustment for nonunion staff members in the fiscal 2020 budget.