Pullman contractor faces fines for incorrectly filling in well

A decommissioned well located in Whitman County was incorrectly filled and altered after a Pullman-based contractor deposited debris and soil into the 100-foot hole.

A Pullman contractor was penalized for unlawfully filling and altering a dug well with construction debris.

The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and owner Kirby Dailey a total of $10,000 for improperly decommissioning a well and for decommissioning a well without a license, according to a penalty order the department provided to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. This improper practice is a major violation and the department considers this to be a serious occurrence, Scott Malone, state well construction coordinator, said in an interview from his office in Lacey, Wash.

