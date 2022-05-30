PULLMAN -- The St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman started with a free children’s library in the summer of 2018 and by March of 2020 — as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold — parishioners pivoted from books to food.
“We were hearing and reading a lot about food insecurity, about people losing their jobs and there were delays in getting food benefits for people,” said Gia Gordon, church member and main organizer of the pantry. “So we put out a notice to our church members and said we’re going to convert this little free library to a little food pantry for … a short period of time and we’ll … see how it goes.”
Two years later the pantry is still going strong and recently expanded. On May 21 the church, at 1410 NE Stadium Way, had a ceremony to bless the new and improved pantry. The blessing took a few minutes and took place after the church service. Members brought donations to stock the pantry and say a quick prayer.
“It became clear that there’s a need for this in the community because food was regularly being taken out of the pantry, so the idea was to build a larger pantry,” said church member Jim Reece. ”And that would allow us to return the little free library to its original use.”
Dave Hutton, a congregation member, made the new box, which can hold a box of cereal standing up and holds more food in general.
“There’s still a need and it hasn’t slowed down any,” Gordon said. “This food insecurity isn’t going to probably improve with the cost of food going up.”
The pantry saw nearly daily use during the last two years, she said. The community response to the pantry blew her away, especially seeing how the community came together to keep it stocked. She said on one occasion, she saw the pantry was running low and drove down the street to Dissmores. By the time she had gotten back, the pantry had been filled.
“What has been amazing to me is the amount of people I’d never seen before pulling up in making donations,” Gordon said. “It’s really hard to know how much food is leaving the pantry because it’s a community effort with all kinds of people stocking it.”
The church is always accepting donations for the pantry or the library. For the pantry, she says shelf-stable, nonperishable foods are all they can accommodate at the moment and that things like ramen, macaroni and cheese and canned foods go quickly. For the library, she asks for children’s books that are in good condition.
Other little food pantries in Pullman include the Little Free Pantry on Main, at 912 W. Main St., and the Little Free Pantry at Trinity Lutheran Church, at 1300 NE. Lybecker.
