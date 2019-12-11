PULLMAN — A review of drug overdose data from Pullman and Whitman County highlights a growing problem with heroin, as well as the early use of prescription opioids by high school students.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins provided the review during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting.
Based on statistics from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, Jenkins noted that the number of investigations involving heroin has increased from four per year in 2013 and 2014 to 31 in 2018. The amount of heroin seized during these investigations has increased from 48 grams in 2013 to 1,006 grams last year.
“We are seeing a big increase in our region,” he said.
Jenkins also cited information from the National College Health Assessment indicating that 49 percent of the students who responded to the survey started using opioid pain medications for nonmedical reasons while still in high school. Another 9 percent started in middle school.
“That’s one of the things I found most troubling (about the presentation),” Councilor Dan Records said.
Pullman is a party to two national class-action lawsuits that are attempting to get opioid manufacturers and distributors to pay for some of the damages caused by opioid addiction and overdose deaths. Jenkins provided his presentation to help the council decide whether to remain in the class-action suits, or to pull out and pursue an independent lawsuit.
Based on the data, City Attorney Laura McAloon advised against the latter course.
“I don’t see anything in the statistics that would indicate Pullman had a problem that would justify pulling out (of the class-action suits) and acting on its own,” she said. Although the region is seeing increased issues with illicit heroin, “the opioid litigation is only related to prescription opioids.”
The council agreed, saying the city should stay involved in the national litigation.
In other news, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson noted that the Horizon Air flight into Pullman on Tuesday night arrived as scheduled, despite foggy conditions.
“That’s huge news,” he said. “A year ago that would never have happened.”
In October, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport completed a multi-year expansion and runway realignment project that added strobe lights and raised the runway height. One of the primary goals of the project was to reduce the number of cancellations because of fog and poor weather.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.