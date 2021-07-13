The League of Women Voters of Pullman will host a virtual candidate forum Thursday for the four candidates competing for the Pullman City Council Ward 1 seat.
A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the group’s website, at lwvpullman.org.
The candidates in the race include incumbent Al Sorensen, former council member Francis Benjamin, family physician Max Williams and Eric Fejeran, executive director of the United Way of Whitman County.
Ballots for the Aug. 3 primary will be mailed to voters Friday. The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.