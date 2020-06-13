PULLMAN — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Pullman Police Department on Friday in a showing of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place across the country.
The demonstrators marched there from Martin Stadium on the Washington State University campus. They wore masks, held signs and chanted the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two African Americans killed at the hands of police.
One of the event’s organizers, Ivy Ndambuki, was grateful for the large turnout and the cooperation from local law enforcement, who blocked off part of Main Street so the marchers could make their way to the police department.
Ndambuki said the organizers achieved their goal of holding a peaceful demonstration. Despite some threats posted online, no counterprotesters showed up to the march.
“It showed as a small community we can be unified,” she said.
Those who spoke in front of the crowd shared their personal histories with systemic racism and prejudice from others.
“When I walk into a room, all you see is I’m black and I’m female,” said Pere Amughan. “Nobody knows anything about me, but there’s just judgments and prejudices made about me before I even say anything.”
Amughan said those who know her know she’s compassionate and cares about her community. She said she was proud to see that community come together for Friday’s march.
“A lot of people say Pullman’s not very diverse,” she said. “Hey, but your minds are and you guys are here today.”
Jason Kennedy, an African American and another organizer of the march, spoke about his experiences receiving backhanded racist comments from others, feeling scared when the police pulled him over and one experience where he was attacked by white people while camping.
“Why do I have to explain to my kids what it’s like to be black at such a young age before they even know what color is?” he said. “I have to explain it to them because I know they’re going to run into somebody, somewhere, sometime and they are not going to know what f------ hit them.”
Jamie Nolan, the WSU associate vice president for community, equity and inclusive excellence, is working to create change through her position at the university. She said her job is “not the superficial service things that have been going on for years and years that we do to say, ‘Let’s invite everyone to campus, but let’s not change anything for all of us to belong.’ ”
Nolan said her staff, who are of different races, are working hard on the behalf of social justice.
“So, my work is now about identifying, acknowledging that every one of our institutions is informed by white supremacy,” she said. “And until we embrace that, until we acknowledge the history, again, that we have denied, we will never create the change that we are all here today to make.”
To close the demonstration, Kennedy asked the crowd to take a knee in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd, who was pinned down by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for that same amount of time.
“Everyone look around,” Kennedy said afterward. “That’s what solidarity looks like.”
