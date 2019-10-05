The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has delayed opening its new runway to noncommercial planes.
The facility planned to allow general aviation aircraft to begin using the airport Friday, but that has been postponed to no later than Thursday afternoon, said Pullman airport Executive Director Tony Bean.
Construction was delayed for a number of reasons. Asbestos was discovered in old conduits used for airport lighting that had to be removed, and weather interfered with schedules for tasks such as painting in the $154 million project. Despite those setbacks, the work is nearly finished.
“Now we’re down to the details,” Bean said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday. The inaugural commercial passenger flight of Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air on the new runway will arrive from Seattle at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Before that happens, Federal Aviation Administration inspectors will be on site conducting a variety of tests, including some that involve an aircraft using the new runway. They will examine lighting, approach procedures, runway markings and a new instrument landing system. If they identify any deficiencies, those will be fixed.
“They’re going to make sure everything is safe,” Bean said.
After normal operations resume, the airport will still have a couple more brief closures at night in October to finish some work, such as completing grooves that allow water to escape on a small section of the runway.
