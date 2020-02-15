Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., announced Friday the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded $6 million in grant money for its runway construction costs.
According to a news release from McMorris Rodgers, the money comes from the Department of Transportation and is the latest in a series of grants awarded to the airport during her tenure, totaling nearly $70 million.
The new runway opened in October and this year construction crews will begin work on a new taxiway, set to be completed in 2021.