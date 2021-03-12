PULLMAN — The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s executive director says the facility could offer flights to Denver by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
Airport officials are continuing efforts to attract a 50-passenger United Airlines flight, which could make the trip to Denver in just less than two hours, Tony Bean told the Pullman Chamber of Commerce this week.
The airport’s application requests two flights per day, but Bean said that depends on the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport may start out offering one flight per day.
Denver flights are not guaranteed until “we have ink on paper,” he said, and the airport must continue to ensure financial support for the flight is solidified.
Last July, the airport won a $780,000 Small Community Air Service Development grant to encourage United or a carrier affiliated with United to introduce Denver flights.
In December, the Whitman County Commissioners approved $400,000 in funding.
In February, Bean said the airport has four years to spend the money and wants to be careful about the timing of any expansion.
Design plans for a new terminal, initially estimated at 40,000-45,000 square feet, are being pinned down. The current terminal is 8,000 square feet. Construction will happen in phases, and Bean said estimates show the terminal will need to be expanded to 65,000 square feet in 20 years to handle population growth.
Construction could begin as early as this year, with the first public meetings to present a concept for the terminal to be held beginning in April. A terminal advisory committee with representatives from the Pullman-Moscow area was formed to provide input.
Bean said the airport currently has a rough design of the terminal, which he promised will not be a square box building. It will be paid for with millions coming from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding and the Federal Aviation Administration.
