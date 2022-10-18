OLYMPIA — Western Washington air quality remained unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday because of area wildfires, including a blaze in southeast Pierce County that had scorched about 40 acres of forest lands, according to area fire officials.

Still, there were pockets of air quality improvements throughout the region, but dry, fire-starting weather conditions are expected to continue through mid-week, according to the Puget Sound Clear Air Agency and National Weather Service.

