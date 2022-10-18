OLYMPIA — Western Washington air quality remained unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday because of area wildfires, including a blaze in southeast Pierce County that had scorched about 40 acres of forest lands, according to area fire officials.
Still, there were pockets of air quality improvements throughout the region, but dry, fire-starting weather conditions are expected to continue through mid-week, according to the Puget Sound Clear Air Agency and National Weather Service.
Air quality was lousy on Saturday because of wildfires, such as the #8 Road Fire located between Eatonville and Elbe in southeast Pierce County.
Helicopters with the state Department of Natural Resources fought the blaze on Saturday, Graham Fire & Rescue officials said via social media, and they continued to fight it on Sunday.
Pierce 23 Fire & Rescue tweeted Sunday that “helicopters, several hand crews and a dozer (are) working through mixed brush and heavy timber” on the #8 Road Fire.
“Note that the Elbe Train parking lot is being used to refuel the helicopters. Please avoid these areas,” they tweeted.
“Fire weather conditions are likely to remain elevated in the Cascades through Wednesday, with some smoke noticeable in the lowlands at times. Do not expect conditions to be as extreme as this weekend,” National Weather Service officials said Sunday.
Helping matters will be an onshore weather flow that will bring slightly higher humidity. And by Thursday through the weekend, the weather is expected to trend wetter and cooler.
“These conditions will provide much needed relief to persistent fire weather concerns,” NWS officials said.