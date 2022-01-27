Public urged to do survey on vax for kids

Washington Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, is encouraging the public to participate in a survey about requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school children.
The online survey is sponsored by the Washington State Board of Health and can be found at bit.ly/35wWxoh.
“I’m concerned that parents and caregivers may not know about the chance to offer their input on this important issue affecting students,” Schoesler said. “Whether they support or oppose a vaccine requirement for kids to be allowed to enter school, it’s really important to take part in this survey and let the state know what they think of this idea.”
Schoesler said he and other legislators have received many calls and emails from constituents on the issue of whether students should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Many parents and others in my district feel strongly about this issue,” he said. “This survey gives them a chance to be heard by the state agency that will make the ultimate decision.”
The survey includes these five questions:
Would adding COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for school entry make you more likely or less likely to get your child vaccinated?
How burdensome would an additional immunization requirement for school entry be for you and your family?
What are some of the burdens you face to getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19?
What are some of the benefits you see to vaccination? Do the possible benefits of vaccinating your child against COVID-19 reduce the impact of identified burdens of obtaining the vaccine?
Do you believe adding COVID-19 vaccine as an immunization requirement for school entry is reasonable? Why or why not?
A total of 280 new COVID-19 cases were posted in the region Wednesday and no new deaths from the coronavirus.
That includes 99 new cases in Latah County; 78 in Nez Perce County; 17 in Lewis County and 13 each in Idaho and Clearwater counties.
Asotin County had 60 new cases for a 14-day count of 601. Garfield County reported no new cases and Whitman County did not update its website Wednesday.
Whitman County, however, did post the first influenza death of the season. Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said in a statement that the adult tested positive for influenza A and negative for COVID-19. The person, who was not identified, died during the first week of January.
Skidmore noted that during the 2020-21 flu season, influenza cases and deaths were historically low. But since November the health department is seeing more influenza and other viral illnesses, such as Respiratory Syncitial Virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine annually, Skidmore said. Vaccination is the best way to prevent infection with the flu and can also make illness milder for those who do get it. That is important for people at higher risk of more serious outcomes, such as those over 65 years of age, children under 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
The Washington Idaho Symphony canceled the fourth concert of its 50th season that was scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 because of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the region and in the interest of keeping patrons, musicians and staff safe.
At this time, the symphony is continuing to plan for the rest of the 50th season in March. Anyone wishing more information may visit wa-idsymphony.org for details.
Season ticket holders and those that have already purchased tickets can visit the website or call the office at 509-332-3408 for details on receiving refunds.
The symphony said in a statement that “the revenue loss of a concert will be difficult and (we) would like to encourage anyone with the ability to donate to the Washington Idaho Symphony to help through this unprecedented and difficult time.”
The Washington State Department of Corrections’ Prisons and Work Release facilities are currently mirroring the current increase of COVID-19 cases across the state with 20 on outbreak status. The department has also taken a number of steps to address staffing shortages. Each prison and work release facility on outbreak status sends out a weekly status update message that can be viewed on the department’s Significant Events Timeline.
