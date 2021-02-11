Public notices staying in newspapers, hemp bill advances

BOISE — A public notice bill died, industrial hemp moved forward and restrictions on gatherings were lifted Wednesday at the Idaho Legislature.
Here are a few details from the day:
ASHES TO ASHES — A proposal to let local governments publish public notices on their own websites, rather than in the local newspaper, became the first bill to die on the House floor this session.
Lawmakers debated the measure for nearly 30 minutes before killing it on a 38-32 vote.
Supporters said the legislation would save taxpayers money by reducing publication costs, and make it easier for people to find the information they needed.
Opponents, however, said it creates an enormous burden for the public, raises concerns about the long-term retention of records and removes an independent check on government.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, noted that there are more than 900 taxing jurisdictions in Idaho. Right now, they’re required to publish notices in the local paper of record. As a public service, the Idaho Newspaper Association posts those notices on a searchable online database — meaning people can go to one site to find notices from any district.
Giving them an option to skip the print publication and post the notices instead on their own websites, Armstrong said, means people would potentially have to search hundreds of sites to find the same information.
“We’re making it much, much more difficult for the average citizen to find these notices if we vote yes on this bill,” he said.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, disputed that notion, saying websites provide greater reach and easier access than newspapers ever could.
“This bill brings us into the 21st century. It moves away from the Pony Express form of delivering mail,” he said. “If I were to ask when your next county commission meeting is, I don’t think you’d go to the fireplace and look up last week’s copy of the newspaper. I think you’d get on your phone, Google your county and find the next meeting. It would probably take a matter of seconds.”
However, Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, noted that modern technology isn’t the go-to option in many parts of the state.
“I represent a district that spans quite a large geographic area, and also spans a very large distance in technology and the ability to get online,” she said. “There’s a lot of places with no cellphone access, very limited access to the internet, and that weekly newspaper makes a huge difference.”
Troy and Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, voted against the bill; Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston; Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins; and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, all supported the measure.
OVER THE HEMP — The House Agricultural Affairs Committee agreed to introduce legislation legalizing the production and processing of industrial hemp in Idaho.
Idaho is currently the only state where hemp production remains illegal. Lawmakers have debated the issue multiple times since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp nationwide. However, they’ve always balked at taking the final step, largely because of fears about marijuana.
Hemp is a non-psychoactive form of cannabis. By definition, it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, the component that makes people high. Marijuana, by contrast, typically has THC levels in excess of 20 percent.
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is sponsoring this latest bill, in cooperation with Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon.
Among other provisions, it directs the Idaho Department of Agriculture to develop a state management plan for regulating the production, processing, transportation and research of industrial hemp.
The plan must be completed by Sept. 1, and has to be developed in consultation with the governor’s office, the Idaho State Police and Idaho agricultural producers. It would then go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval, as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.
The first hemp crop wouldn’t be planted until the spring of 2022, at the earliest.
The bill defines hemp, distinguishes it from marijuana, and removes it from the Schedule 1 list of illegal drugs. It also sets up a hemp fund to pay for administration of the state’s hemp program.
“We’re essentially starting a new industry, so we’re creating a bucket of money that producers and participants in the industry would pay into,” said Braden Jensen, deputy director of governmental affairs for the Farm Bureau.
“Our intention is that this program pay for itself,” he said. “But as it gets going, it would require an initial investment.”
The fiscal note on the bill requests $150,000 in start-up costs. That would pay for a program manager and inspector, as well as computers and test equipment.
The committee agreed to introduce the bill on a unanimous voice vote. It can now come back for a public hearing.
A LIGHT IN THE DARK — Efforts to promote uniformity and transparency in local government budgets earned a positive recommendation from the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
House Bill 73 directs the State Controller’s Office to create a uniform accounting manual, so cities, counties and other local taxing jurisdictions all report expenditures in the same way. That budget information would then be published on the controller’s Transparent Idaho website, making it readily available to people across the state.
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, said the impetus from the bill came from a conversation about unfunded state mandates. That’s a common complaint of cities and counties, but accurate information about the magnitude of the costs isn’t easily gathered because local governments account for them in different ways.
“I realized if we’re going to make proper policy decisions here in Boise — and more importantly, if our local elected officials are going to make proper decisions — we have to start with data that is correct and uniform,” Addis said. “We can argue about policy, but we shouldn’t argue about the accounting facts that drive that policy.”
The overall goal of the legislation is to increase the transparency of local government budget details, so taxpayers can better determine whether they’re doing a good job of managing public finances. It lets them compare and contrast different government units to see who’s getting the most bang for their buck and who’s overspending.
The bill requests $1.59 million in start-up costs, plus $1.5 million in ongoing support. It includes three new positions in the controller’s office, plus one in the Legislative Services Office.
Addis said the intent is for the controller’s office to do the technical work needed to transfer data from the local governments into the Transparent Idaho database.
“We need to keep the heavy lifting on the controller and keep the burden off the local jurisdictions,” he said.
The conversion would be phased in over five years, with the largest cities and counties making the transition first.
The legislation now goes to the full House for further action.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE — A resolution that purports to remove any limitation on the size of public and private gatherings in Idaho passed the House on a 55-15 vote.
The measure was introduced in response to a recent Idaho High School Activities Association decision limiting the number of people who can attend next week’s state girls’ basketball tournament.
The association’s attendance restrictions for the games are much tighter than those recommended by the governor and State Board of Education. That didn’t sit well with lawmakers, who say they’ve fielded more complaints from constituents on this issue than anything else.
“Our citizens have been waiting for us to do something to show them that we’re moving forward, that we’re doing something for them,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
Quoting from the resolution, she said the document “makes it clear that our legislative body ‘is supportive of removing all obstacles that prevent full participation by individuals in all activities,’ including but not limited to school athletic competitions.”
The actual wording of the resolution, however, repeals the section of the governor’s Stage 3 public health order that deals with gathering size limitations. It doesn’t even mention the Idaho High School Activities Association.
“I don’t think the action we’re taking addresses the issue at hand,” said Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace.
Gibbs was one of three Republicans to vote against the measure, along with all 12 House Democrats.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, suggested the resolution could help address some of the conflicting information schools and other entities are hearing about gathering size and appropriate safety protocols.
“We’re hopeful this provides some clarity and sends a very clear message to school superintendents, that we’d like to be able to use these (gym) facilities that taxpayers own, and second, that we’d like the facilities to be open and we’d like schools to be open as well.”
The resolution now goes to the Senate for further action.
A recent attorney general’s opinion indicated concurrent resolutions are little more than statements regarding the Legislature’s views on a given issue. Consequently, even if the measure passes the Senate, it’s unclear what effect it would have, if any.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.