Preliminary discussions have begun between Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the Lewiston School District and other community partners about holding a drive-through vaccination clinic, possibly in February.
Scott Schlegel, spokesman for the health district, said Thursday the groups will be meeting next week to determine the details of such a plan. No further information was immediately available.
The health department reported 40 new cases Thursday, including 13 in Nez Perce County; 19 in Latah County; seven in Idaho County and one in Clearwater County.
No new deaths were reported in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho.
Asotin County Public Health reported three new cases Thursday for a total of 1,233. Whitman County received 15 new positive COVID-19 test results for a county total of 3,066. Garfield County had no updates Thursday.
Gritman Medical Center at Moscow has had 30 patients admitted to the hospital for inpatient care who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is unchanged from a week ago. The hospital does not report on current admissions or discharges in order to protect patients’ privacy.