MOSCOW — Parking, downtown flora and future projects were topics of choice among approximately 50 residents and officials Wednesday during a public forum at Moscow City Hall.
City officials are beginning the planning process to improve Moscow’s 40-year-old downtown streetscape with the help of Coeur d’Alene-based engineering consultant, Welch Comer Engineers. Downtown’s Main Street and its side streets are being considered.
Cody Riddle, Moscow deputy city supervisor, said this is not an effort to revitalize downtown. The city will consider what — if any — changes the public wants for downtown’s sidewalks, stormwater features, trees, event spaces and other amenities. Welch Comer is currently gathering public feedback.
A steering committee with local business owners has been formed to offer recommendations. Final decisions will be made by the city council.
Welch Comer Engineer staff members posed questions such as whether Friendship Square should be the primary location for gatherings. Other questions of note included: Should some trees be removed? Should the stormwater be treated? Should there be more colored hardscape surfaces?
The attendees were asked to consider whether downtown Moscow has too much parking, or not enough. There are 638 total parking stalls downtown, including 459 on-street parking spaces. This received mixed responses, as did the concept of creating a “woonerf” street where pedestrians share more of the street with vehicles.
Many attendees were in favor of adding more gathering spaces to downtown. Public art, water features and event stages were also suggested as possible additions to Main Street.
Welch Comer representatives will make a presentation to the city council about the streetscape project Aug 1. There will be another public meeting in October.