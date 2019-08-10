Lewiston homeowners will see their annual city property taxes go up only about $3.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, in spite of a proposed 2020 budget that is about $12 million larger than the current year.
That’s because the vast majority of the budget’s growth comes from upcoming construction on the city’s wastewater and water plants. The projects are being financed through 40 percent rate increases the city council approved last year, so property taxes aren’t affected.
Lewiston residents will have a chance to provide input on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. Monday during a public hearing near the beginning of the city council’s regular meeting at the Lewiston City Library. The council will vote on three separate readings of the budget over consecutive meetings during the last three Mondays in August, and will consider final approval at its Aug. 26 session.
This year, the city included a brief outline of the budget via an insert in a recent Sunday Lewiston Tribune, and a slightly more detailed version is available online at www.cityoflewiston.org. That differs from past years, when the city produced a voluminous citizen guide to the budget. Some councilors embraced the new, highly graphical format, but others questioned the lack of detail.
At a work session earlier this week, Councilor Cari Miller asked for future electronic versions of the budget to include clickable links to allow the council and the public to access greater levels of information. City Manager Alan Nygaard said the simplified budget presentation was in reaction to the council’s wishes and tailored to an ongoing strategic planning effort. But he said city staff would work on integrating different software programs to facilitate closer examination.
“If that’s what the council wants, we can certainly produce those kinds of issues in the future,” Nygaard said. “But the feedback I got last time was that we’d like to see a little bit more graphics and easier to read. I certainly understand your question and in the future we’re going to find a way to do both.”
Councilor Jim Kleeburg said the condensed version was nice, but he would also like to have more detail at his fingertips. That kind of information is especially important in light of developments like the steep water and wastewater rate hikes that are paying for the bonds to rebuild the city’s treatment plants.
“People are starting to freak out a little bit,” Kleeburg said of those past increases and those proposed in the 2020 budget. “We’re talking about a budget that’s increased over last year by (more than) $10 million. We’ve got to be able to justify that.”
Utility rates aren’t slated for any major changes since the council increased those rates sharply last year. Sanitation is a different story, however, with a proposed 4.75 percent increase to base rates, joined by increases of 35 cents per month to help Sunshine Disposal cover the cost of implementing a new automated yard waste pick-up program, and $2.10 per month to help the company cover losses from the city’s single-stream recycling program.
The market for such bulk, mixed recycling crumbled last year when China banned its importation over high rates of contamination.
A relatively small 1.5 percent increase to water rates is proposed in the 2020 budget. Much larger increases will be floated in the coming years in an effort to amass the funds necessary to upgrade the city’s aging water distribution network, a component of the system largely left out of the water treatment plant bond.
There are relatively small increases proposed on the personnel side of the budget, with 1.5 percent cost-of-living increases for all city employees, save for police officers, who would see a 2.5 percent increase that was negotiated by the police union. There is also a 6 percent increase to health insurance rates included in the budget proposal.
The city is also seeking to add a new stormwater technician whose job will partly be to assess the state of the city’s drainage system, and a grant writer to help with applications for outside funds. The water treatment plant secured a new operator position during the current budget year, so there will be a total of three new city employees, if the council approves.
