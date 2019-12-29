Many public service agencies and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday.
Closures beginning Tuesday include:
Latah County Library will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lewiston City Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then will be closed Wednesday.
Asotin County Library will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
Whitman County Library will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will also be closed Wednesday.
The Lewiston Tribune business office will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
Holiday closures for Wednesday include:
Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin County Landfill, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners, Clearwater Composting, Lewiston Transfer Station, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices, Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area, Lewiston Transit System, Pullman Transit System, Idaho Health and Welfare, Washington DSHS and area post offices and banks.
Other holiday closures include:
Garbage pickup for Wednesday in Clarkston city limits will occur a day earlier, Tuesday, while Lewiston’s garbage pickup for Wednesday will picked up a day late. Sanitation services by Naslund Disposal for outside of Clarkston city limits will not be affected by the New Year’s holiday.