After drawing criticism from environmental and clean power advocates, Puget Sound Energy is rethinking the structure of a $15 million pilot program that could help boost the use of heat pumps and other electric appliances.

The pilot program targets about 10,000 customers, and would include a mix of financial incentives, home energy evaluations and education under a settlement agreement reached last year as PSE sought approval of rate increases. PSE is supposed to engage those customers through “at least two” of these measures, according to the settlement.

