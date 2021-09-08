Pruning the canopy

Ted Wicks, with TW Tree Service, cuts through branches in trees hanging over Main Street in Lewiston on Tuesday morning. Lewiston saw a high of 91 on Tuesday, and today’s forecast calls for a high of 96. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

