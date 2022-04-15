Lewis-Clark State College’s Health Screening & Wellness Fair had students and community members getting free tests Thursday for oral health, blood pressure and bone density, in addition to providing wellness information on mindfulness, nicotine addiction and breast health.
Dental hygiene students from North Idaho College partnered with the St. Joseph Regional Cancer Center and LCSC nursing students to provide free oral health screenings, including checking for cancer, and information on nicotine addiction and how to quit.
NIC dental hygiene students also provide highly reduced dental services at reduced rates, said April Christenson, a nurse practitioner with St. Joe’s.
“It’s really reduced (pricing),” she said. “They only get to work in the clinic when they’re really near graduation. So it’s kind of just a win-win.”
Those interested in learning more about the NIC dental clinic in Lewiston can email DHclinicLCSC@nic.edu.
On the health education side of the event, Nolan Miller, a nursing student at LCSC, said that while most people know about the risks of cancer from smoking, there are other negative health consequences that can also pop up.
“Everybody knows about cancer, but your blood pressure goes up, it causes heart issues,” he said. “It’s as addictive as heroin and cocaine. If you start, it’s extremely hard to stop. But if you’re interested in stopping, we also have the resources for that.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District, also offers incentives for mothers who quite smoking, said Kate Wilson, a health educator.
The tobacco cessation program for pregnant and postpartum mothers allows participants to earn up to a year’s worth of free diapers and baby wipes by completing classes and testing nicotine-free.
Among other services, the health district also offers free Naloxone (brand name Narcan) training, which can be used to treat opioid overdoses and prevent deaths.
Among booths focused on wellness, Kinsey Zellerhoff, a coach at Rove Fitness, said for many people, including college students, exercise is a great way to relieve stress and find a healthy outlet.
“It’s helping them get out any frustration or irritation that they have from classes or work they have,” she said, “versus overthinking it or doing something negative that’s an unhealthy coping skill.”
The coaching approach focuses on helping clients achieve their personal goals in a way that’s safe. For women in particular, exercises like weight lifting can offer a wide range of benefits including increased bone density, better posture and overall improved health, Zellerhoff.
Some women worry they’ll bulk up more than they want to if they start lifting weights, Zellerhoff said, but that’s not something that happens by accident.
“It’s important for everybody to understand that you can lift weights and not look like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” she said.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.