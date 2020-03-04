Protests at Idaho Capitol

Protesters stand outside the Idaho State Capitol Building wearing flags supporting transgender rights Tuesday evening in Boise. Hundreds of people attended the gathering to protest two bills up for consideration in the Idaho Legislature. One would prevent transgender females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, and the other would prevent transgender people from updating their gender marker on their birth certificate without proof of medical intervention or any clinical documentation.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

