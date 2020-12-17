Protesters barricade to stop homeless-camp removal

SEATTLE — A removal of a Cal Anderson Park homeless encampment and park maintenance planned for early Wednesday has not yet happened after protesters set up a barricade in and around the park.
Seattle parks department employees posted notices Monday ordering the people in the Capitol Hill park to remove their personal property by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By 7:15 a.m., more than 100 protesters clad in black had shown up and were guarding a perimeter inside the park around a cluster of tents. They stood in front of a barricade made of dumpsters, plywood, barbed wire and other salvaged materials.
Inside the park, more than 20 tents remained, though most campers had left. As recently as Tuesday, about double that number were in the park, and people living there took up most of the area.
Police briefly showed up on the north and south sides of the park, but stayed in their cars and left quickly. Shortly after 11 a.m., parks department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said that the city was “currently assessing the site and have created a plan for a multi-day intensive maintenance and cleaning.”
“City workers will be on site throughout the day,” Schulkin said. “(The Human Services Department) will be coordinating a resource tent to offer services, and city-contracted providers will continue to be on site to offer shelter.”
Schulkin said city-contracted outreach workers had made 17 hotel or shelter referrals ahead of the planned removal and had helped nine people relocate.
On the playfield nearby, people unassociated with the protest or encampments exercised and walked dogs.
So far, no parks staff have attempted to move into the park.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and the City Council have come under pressure from some of the park’s neighbors to address what has arguably become Seattle’s most prominent encampment.
Bill Donner, president of label manufacturer Richmark Label, located just off the southeast corner of the park, said the new barricades had blocked shipments of raw material from getting into his facility this morning. Much of what the facility produces are time-sensitive food labels, Donner said.
“The city is not helping at all,” Donner said. “It won’t tell us what they’re going to do. They aren’t shutting us down, but they are costing us money and we hope they don’t cost us customers.”
Donner also said he’s worried that the protesters blocking entrance to the park are more aggressive than the activists who filled the blocks of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, in the same area after Seattle police left the nearby East Precinct this past summer.
“It’s more exasperating because last June was so bad,” Donner said. “We were hoping that that part would not repeat itself and here we are now.”
While the park has been officially closed since the summer, people have used the space to live in and recreate without interruption. The city’s Department of Neighborhoods held online “community conversations” in August, September and October about potential “design and programming interventions” at Cal Anderson.
The morning of the planned removal, a woman who had been living in the park since the summer filed a civil rights complaint in the U.S. District Court in Seattle, claiming that the 48-hour notice given to campers was in violation of due process and would cause irreparable harm. She asked for a temporary restraining order against the city to prevent the removal.
The complaint also cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance not to displace people living outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ada Yeager filed her lawsuit Wednesday morning and is asking the court for an emergency temporary restraining order to stop the planned sweep, which her lawsuit calls “a coordinated destruction and taking of personal property of unhoused citizens” without due process or consideration of civil rights. Yeager says she has been living at the “protest” encampment at Cal Anderson since early June, when the park became a focal point for Black Lives Matter protesters who had targeted the Seattle Police Department’s nearby East Precinct.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches a new crisis point in Seatle, shelters and transitional housing are full or nearly full,” the lawsuit says. “Established tent encampments are the only safe option for plaintiff and similarly-situated community members.”
The lawsuit alleges the city is causing the homeless residents of the park “irreparable harm” by “sending police to arrest and brutalize already traumatized individuals, and chilling Constitutionally protected expressions and assembly, all in blatant violation of due process of law and crystal clear CDC standards for the prevention of COVID transmissions among unhoused people.”
The lawsuit and petition for an emergency temporary restraining order were assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard Jones, who is also presiding over a lawsuit by Black Lives Matter against the Seattle Police Department for using excessive force against peaceful protesters. In that case, Jones has already issued an injunction against the Seattle Police Department and found them in contempt of court for violating it.
Yeager’s lawsuit will be heard at 3:30 p.m. The city has not responded.
A protester who has been involved in the occupation of the park’s shelter house to distribute food and clothes to people living there said she was there because “people are going to be living outside, no matter what, if you don’t give them housing.”
“We’re out here to protect people’s basic human right to live,” the protester, who only gave her first name as Ali, said. “Also the CDC said literally not to do this,” she added, before using an expletive aimed at Durkan and the Seattle Police Department.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a tent full of fireworks exploded just outside the barricades, catching fire and sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. Protesters said it was intentional and prevented one person from putting out the fire.
Queen B, a 22-year-old woman who has been living in the park since the summer, was still inside the barricades Wednesday morning. She was deeply upset and disagreed with the protesters’ tactics.
“People ask, are you there for the movement (for Black lives), and yes I am,” B, who is Black and of Cambodian descent, said. “But why do we have to be so violent?”
B said she has been unhoused since she was 18. She came to Cal Anderson Park earlier this year to find members of the LGBTQ community, like herself.
“My group of friends, we were happy together, and happy how we found a home and it was Cal Anderson,” B said. “All of them are gone, but I’m still here.”
Wednesday’s action is the third time that Seattle has removed people and their belongings from the park since the city dismantled the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, in July.
The city has removed a few other encampments since the beginning of the pandemic, in keeping with CDC guidance to let people shelter in place while the virus spreads.
But Cal Anderson hasn’t just become home to people living in tents. It’s also repeatedly drawn protesters for near-nightly demonstrations and activists who have occupied park property to distribute food and clothing to people.
Many of the people guarding the park Wednesday morning were there because of the summer’s homeless outreach and protests.
