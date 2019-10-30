SEATTLE — The older brother of a 27-year-old Kenmore, Wash., woman who disappeared in 2016 and whose dismembered remains were found later in a suitcase dumped in Snohomish County has been charged with her murder.
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that David Brent Haggard, 45, made a first appearance in King County Superior Court on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Jamie Haggard.
His bail has been set at $2 million.
Sheriff’s detectives allege David Haggard killed her, cut her into pieces and tried to burn her remains.
The charges allege the siblings had a “volatile” relationship that centered on drug use. David Haggard has been a suspect from the beginning.
The charges allege that witnesses said the siblings fought June 9, 2016, about the home they shared and that none of her friends or acquaintances ever saw her again.
In May 2018, a crew picking up trash along State Route 522 discovered dismembered human remains in a suitcase.